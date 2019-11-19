Bella Thorne On Polyamory: “I Love Loving Two People At Once”

Bella Thorne recently opened up about the intricacies of having polyamorous relationships. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress, singer, and director explained that while dating more than one person at once can be "a little difficult," it can also lead to beautiful things. Thorne — who’s previously shared that she's pansexual — says that successful polyamorous relationships ultimately hinge on the chemistry of the people involved.
"If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really fuck with each other," she said. "Or literally fuck with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people."
"If it works, you can spend a weekend with two people and you’re all hanging out and having fun and smoking, and like, sharing stories up late at night," Thorne continued. "Kind of having fun, acting like children in that way. It’s a really fun experience, and I have been able to capture that a couple times, and I just love that idea. I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I’m always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy."
The Famous In Love actress told Cosmo she’s only dating singer Benjamin Mascolo right now, but she was seeing both rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau in 2017 and 2018, Billboard reports.
"A lot of my partners start out like 'what?,'” Thorne told Cosmo. “And I’m like, 'Bro, this is who I am.' So, you’re either down or you’re not down and I totally understand if you’re not down. At this point in my life, I want to find what makes me the happiest, and that is the mission I am on. If you don’t want to be on that mission with me, then okay, I totally understand. If it will hurt you too much, then we’re not right for each other at this moment in my life because this is what I’m looking for."
Thorne added that once she explains how fulfilling and lovely polyamorous relationships can be, people often begin to perceive them differently.
"A lot of people are actually down and it totally changes their mind. At first they’re like, gasp, 'How do you even do that?'" she said. "And then we talk it through and they’re like, 'Wow, that actually sounds kind of beautiful.'"
