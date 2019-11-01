Allow Us To Explain Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul’s Extremely Online Costume

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's costume is probably the most fitting way to cap off their 2019. If you'll remember, these two YouTube stars got married — or "married" — over the summer, uniting two of the most polarizing forces on the internet. For Halloween, they paid homage to two other internet figures: Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, who have a special meaning to the couple.
Paul is known for being the loud, narcissistic, and childish little brother of equally infamous Logan Paul. Mongeau gained notoriety after her attempt at creating her own convention, TanaCon, spectacularly backfired. The one thing they have in common, other than a penchant for drama, is that each has been featured in a Shane Dawson documentary. It was Dawson's deep-dive into the TanaCon disaster that rocketed his long-form investigative videos into the mainstream, and Paul became his next subject. By humanizing these characters, the documentaries gave them each a semblance of redemption — which is why it's no exaggeration for the two to credit Dawson and his frequent collaborator, Jeffree Star, with saving their careers.
we dressed as the ppl that saved our careers 😍😍😍😍😍 @shanedawson @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/CUX7SWT5rN— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 31, 2019
Their costumes have all the essential ingredients. Paul is wearing the shirt from Dawson's merch collection that he frequently wears in videos, and is even holding the cat about whom that rumor circulated. The only thing he got wrong was the soda can — Dawson is a Diet Coke or Root Beer fan through and through. As the glam Jeffree Star, Mongeau didn't stray too far from her wardrobe by throwing on a sweatsuit and wearing flawless makeup.
The skeptic in you might be curious about the timing of this costume, since today also happens to be the release of Dawson and Star's new make-up palette, Conspiracy, which is a nod to the subject matter of their frequent video collaborations. However, since the website literally crashed due to getting so much traffic, these costumes are just a cherry on top of these YouTuber's predictably wild year.
