Everything You Missed From Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul's Vegas Wedding

A little over a month after their surprise engagement, YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are married. I think. At least, the two definitely had a ceremony and reception at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas and the Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show Mall on Sunday night, where the two exchanged vows but haven't, according to BuzzFeed News, officially obtained a marriage license — at least not one that's publicly available in a search of Clark County's marriage records.
Despite only having dated for a few months before the ceremony, the event itself was about as over-the-top as it gets. It involved a private jet, a mansion, three different outfit changes, and reportedly cost $500,000 to put together — much of which will probably be reimbursed via the $50 it cost fans to watch the whole thing via livestream. If you don't have that cash lying around, then here's a rundown of what happened.
Advertisement
First, the couple of course posted videos to YouTube. Mongeau's was a tribute to Paul, while Paul gave a rundown of the wedding prep (disguised as clickbait).
The couple arrived in Vegas via private jet — not theirs, according to the above vlog, but someone else's that they hitched (no pun a intended) a ride on. (But take that with a grain of salt, because this Twitter video also purports to show them heading to the wedding via private jet, but everyone is wearing different outfits than in the vlog). Notable other attendees include daughter of Real Housewife Of Atlanta Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann, ex of Tana Mongeau's ex Bella Thorne, Mod Sun, as well as YouTube royalty like LaurDIY (Lauren Kobayashi Riihimaki) and all of Team 10. Mongeau's manager walked her down the aisle and according to an interview with Logan Paul after the ceremony by BuzzFeed News, Mama Paul was in attendance while Papa Paul was not. Here's the blessed moment:
Shortly after, a fight broke out, naturally:
Damn! I fell bad for #janawedding this fight was not call for, I am so sad😭— HeyItsMe (@holly2ndaccount) July 29, 2019
Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau #janawedding I hope your honeymoon goes alot smoother and less dramatic pic.twitter.com/uCwQAohN00
"Every moment we spend together gives me chills," Paul told his bride. "Your mind completes my mind...You’re my best friend."
"You make things fun again for me..." Mongeau reportedly gushed. "You make me so excited for every single day...I love you, Jake Paul, And I’m excited to marry you today."
Then came the reception which, BuzzFeed News reports, did not live up to the hype.
Advertisement
"The 'red carpet' was a few rugs covering a small walkway, and the venue was no larger than your average bar," reporter Stephanie McNeal wrote. "The DJ, the buffet, and a kind of sad-looking dessert table were all crammed in the corner. There were about 10 tables for guests covered with Sugar Factory–branded ducks and small floral arrangements."
The cake was cut with a sword, and Paul then danced in its remains. The whole thing was shut down at around midnight, with Paul and Mongeau strangely leaving separately.
Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the fucking altar holy fuck HAAHAHAHAHAHA. jana don’t need no press. wow. just married. honestly made it better.... to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul ..... hello tana paul!— TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 29, 2019
"wow. just married," Mongeau reflected on Twitter, citing a moment when champagne was thrown at her and Paul at the altar. "honestly made it better.... to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul..... hello tana paul!"
Some fans balked at the $50 price tag to watch the wedding, but Mr. Paul and Mrs. Paul, still managed to make this the most important internet event of... at least the next week or so. If you're so inclined to give it a watch, check out the video here.
Advertisement