Talented men are allowed to be tortured artists — if their behavior is discussed at all in the press. Think about the news of Jeffrey Tambor's behavior on the set of Arrested Development that made headlines . He acted that way for years, and his male costars excused his behavior during a New York Times interview (Jason Bateman later apologized for rushing to Tambor's defense). Meanwhile, a young woman in Hollywood is labeled an obnoxious diva at the first sign of anything less than likable behavior.