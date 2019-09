As photos and more information about the situation at the border spread via social media, people on both sides of the political aisle began speaking out about the "cruelty" of the policy . The social pressure was seemingly what led current POTUS Donald Trump to enact an executive order that stopped the separation of families . Instead, parents and children — many of whom are refugees fleeing persecution in their home countries — will now be placed together in detainment facilities, for an indefinite amount of time.