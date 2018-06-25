There is a crisis at America's border — and celebrities are taking a stand.
In May, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the U.S. would criminally prosecute all adults caught crossing the United States border illegally. This led to the separation of families, with children being placed in detainment centres.
As photos and more information about the situation at the border spread via social media, people on both sides of the political aisle began speaking out about the "cruelty" of the policy. The social pressure was seemingly what led current POTUS Donald Trump to enact an executive order that stopped the separation of families. Instead, parents and children — many of whom are refugees fleeing persecution in their home countries — will now be placed together in detainment facilities, for an indefinite amount of time.
Many consider this detainment just as intolerable as the previous policy, which still does not grant amnesty for immigrants who leave countries in crisis.
Today, many of Hollywood's stars are going to the border, or using their social clout from home, to help those in need.
Click through to read about which stars are taking a stand.