Can Long-Distance Relationships Ever Work?

After dating for about six months, they decided to call it quits. They’d had miscommunications, and Gracie felt she was always the one doing the long drive to his college, with him rarely visiting hers. Then, he admitted to kissing another person while drunk at a party. “I was devastated after the Skype breakup,” Gracie remembers. “That night at the dining hall, while I was venting to my friends, they encouraged me to go out and hook up with someone else to get over him. I’d never had a one-night stand before, but it seemed like fun when Samantha did it on Sex & The City.” So, that weekend, she put on her favourite pair of jeans, went out, and flirted with a football player she’d seen around campus before. They left together, and she found herself on top of him in a bunk bed in his dorm. “It was sloppy, drunk sex that just made me long for my ex,” she says.