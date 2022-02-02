Can Long-Distance Relationships Ever Work?

In hindsight, Gracie sees the relationship as a learning experience. “I know now that, when going long-distance and in general, it’s smart to set realistic expectations from the outset,” she says. “Looking back, I was a little worried about cheating, even before the kiss, and I wish I would have said before we went long-distance that I was concerned we’d be tempted by other people, so we could come up with a plan and talk about what we’d do if we were,” she says. “And then, once the kiss did happen, I wish I’d asked more follow-up questions about how it occurred and what was going through his mind when he did it, so I could have better understood whether I could trust him going forward. I guess it’s true that communication really is key.”