Too Busy To Date? Here's How To Deal

It's a good idea to first take a look in the mirror and make sure that you're actually a person who does want to date, instead of one just using the idea of being busy as a wall. "We can all rearrange schedules for things that we really want," says Jessica O’Reilly, PhD, sexologist and creator of the Sex with Dr. Jess podcast . "If Oprah called you tomorrow and asked you to lunch, you're probably going to find a way to make it work." It's totally fine to be prioritizing the other things in your life over dating at the moment. But your inability to skip Thursday night drinks with your pals in order to squeeze in drinks with the babe you met on Bumble last week might actually be an unwillingness to rearrange your schedule. "I don't think you need to apologize for that, either," Dr. O'Reilly says. "Just be honest with yourself."