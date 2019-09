If you and your partner have a sexual relationship, then sex is likely one of the big things you miss when they're not there. There are lots of ways to help each other get off (even from a distance), but it's not necessarily a bad sign if you're not doing them."There are couples who like sexting and like to spice it up with phone sex if both people are comfortable, and I know people who will watch porn together on the phone," Goldstein says. That's all great if it helps you feel close to your partner and is something you're both comfortable with, but some people just aren't interested in sexting, phone sex, or any form of cyber sex. And, that's okay, too."If when you guys are together your sexual chemistry is on fire, then it's not a problem," Goldstein says. "Again, you have to talk about it. If one person is feeling sexually frustrated and not talking to their partner about it, then that's when it becomes a problem." The bottom line is that you can't avoid talking about phone sex or cyber sex, even if you're not interested. Just like you have to make a plan to see each other, you and your partner have to make a plan for what kinds of sexy things you'll do "together" when you're apart.