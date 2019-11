Monogam-ish: Do You Want To Be In An Open Relationship?

Whether you’re dating or currently in a monogamous relationship, you might want to spend some time thinking about what your ideal relationship would look like (if you’re looking for a relationship at all , that is). Do you want a relationship that’s completely monogamous? Would you prefer one that allows for occasional sexual encounters outside the relationship? Would you want your partner to be part of these experiences — for example, by swinging , or by having a threesome — or would you prefer to pursue them independently? Do you want to have multiple romantic relationships at the same time? There’s no wrong answer here, and it’s okay to change what you’re looking for over time.