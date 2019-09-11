Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating?

I don’t think dating even is a skill set. That’s what I’m really getting at here. I think dating is two strangers trying to not be strangers anymore… if they’re both even trying at all. Dating isn’t a talent, I’m not trying to become proficient in the art of embroidery, what I’m doing is trying to get to know someone through the information being fed to me, while also trying to feed information across the table that is genuine and even desirable. This isn’t a talent, this is human interaction. I can communicate well, you know that as evidenced by the fact that you’re still reading this right now, and what else does dating really require but two people meeting and communicating verbal and nonverbal cues? Good at dating? The fuck does that mean?!