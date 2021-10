Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating?

Until I deleted the dating apps and removed myself from a painful process, I was never able to stop dating — it never, ever ended. No matter the changes and improvements and "tips" I followed, dating never got more enjoyable, or more productive. It was the same old painfully boring, awkward, disappointing shit it ever was. I know in my soul that dating is not how I’m going to meet my partner, not because I’m not good at dating, but because I don’t enjoy it. Good at dating? Let me know what that looks like to you, because from my perspective, anyone who’s ever reapplied her Clinique Black Honey before getting off the subway can tell you it matters not one damn bit how "good" you are at dating, he probably doesn’t have a bed frame anyway.