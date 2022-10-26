For example, I spent a few weeks stewing over the fact that my two partners seemed to be having a lot of intimate experiences without me. They’d taken up cooking together and their sex lives with each other looked a lot more active than mine. I started to feel insecure about my place in the relationship and angry at what I thought was exclusion. Eventually, I blew up on my partners and told them if they loved each other so much then maybe they didn’t need me. When we cooled off and dried our tears, I could see that I’d made a mistake.