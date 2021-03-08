For others practicing polyamory within long-term relationships, navigating pods and choosing which partners to see and which to maintain longer distance relations with has been an adjustment, too. Avery, a 24-year-old who has been practicing polyamory for about three years, is currently in a throuple with a married couple. Avery also has their own partner with whom they live and who isn’t involved with the other couple at all. Over the course of the last year, Avery has had to get used to many long distance dating techniques to keep communication with their partners alive. “Even though my partners aren't technically long distanced, we've utilized techniques such as video chatting, calling, and more in order to connect with each other since we are quarantined separately. I think these techniques may go away once we can see each other more often post-COVID,” Avery says. “But, it made me more open-minded to long-distance relationship techniques and I would consider keeping them around and video chatting more often, playing video games together remotely, if we can't see each other, or if I ever end up with a long-distance partner.”