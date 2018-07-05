10 Easy Snacks You Can Make For A Potluck Dinner

So you've been invited to a potluck dinner. That means it's time to talk menu strategy. Even if you don't have the time to research the perfect recipes, showing up at a friend's potluck empty-handed just isn't an option. And picking up a pre-made seven-layer dip from the shops? That deserves a fate worse than death.
Scroll ahead for our foolproof plan of an easy appetiser blitz with ten fast and easy recipes that no one will see coming; from everything bagel pigs in a blanket to Oreo bark to beer cheese pretzel dip, and much more. These creative treats are guaranteed to impress your friends and keep your cooking-cred intact.