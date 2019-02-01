10 Easy Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make In Record-Breaking Time

The game day of all game days is upon us: Super Bowl Sunday. So, for those of us who obsess over the food more than the actual football, it's time to talk major menu strategy. Even if we aren't hosting this year's party, even if we don't have the time to research the perfect recipes, showing up at a friend's potluck empty-handed just isn't an option. And picking up a pre-made seven-layer dip from the store? That's a penalty. This year, when it comes to our Super Bowl spread, we're going big (on flavor, not effort) or staying home. How? With a lineup of simple recipes that we can whip up on game day, in record time.
Scroll ahead for our foolproof plan of an easy appetizer blitz with ten fast and easy recipes that no football-obsessed pal will see coming; from everything bagel pigs in a blanket to Oreo bark to beer cheese pretzel dip, and much more. Not only will these creative treats save you from that sad frozen slider fumble, but more importantly they'll keep your frontline impressed and your cooking-cred intact.