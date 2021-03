In early March 2020, before the first lockdown, Dad and I were having dinner at a Malaysian restaurant near my house. At this point, the news of coronavirus in China was well known but nobody in the UK suspected that lockdown was coming. As we waited for our food, he began to make xenophobic remarks about the culture surrounding food in east Asia. There was a lot of this going around on Facebook at the time due to the suggestion that the pandemic began in Wuhan because of bat meat . This theory is now being called into question by the World Health Organization as it conducts its investigation into the origins of the virus.