I’ve Been Friend Zoned By Every Date, But It’s Not All Bad

Before we go any further, I’m not referring to queer platonic partnerships here and of course I'm not suggesting that queer women and non-binary people can’t 'just' be friends. I'm talking about people who are actively seeking dates and show more than a platonic interest in me but after a few dates want to proceed as friends. Every. Damn. Time. Would I rather be ghosted by them entirely? No. Are there some positive elements to it? Yes, definitely. Does this say something about my obsessive need to be friends with everyone, to the detriment of my relationship status? Maybe.