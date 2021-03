I’ve Been Friend Zoned By Every Date, But It’s Not All Bad

Is there something about me in particular that’s earning me a fast-track ticket to the friend zone? Relationship expert James Preece tells me that it’s all about setting an intention with someone and aligning with them from the start. "If you don’t show you are interested in that way, they’ll assume you aren’t. Then even if they do like you, they reject you first as a way to protect their own ego. It’s vital that you get them thinking about you in the right way through initial texts, chats and behaviour." That’s easier said than done, though – it’s uncomfortable bringing a serious energy right off the bat when you don’t know someone yet.