My Life Raising A Queer Family In The Lesbian Capital Of The UK

For McMillan, teaching her children about queerness is essential and, like Grant, she feels that Hebden has built-in support networks for doing just that. "I see queerness as part of my personal identity, part of my history and part of so many of my friends," she says. "Because I am with a cis man, I have to make additional efforts to bring it in, whether that's with books with same-sex characters or books about transgender children. Storybooks for the kids that are about queerness are my favourite ones to go to because as far as it looks, unless we talk about queerness, my family does look very heteronormative. The bookshops here in Hebden definitely have more LGBTQ+ book options, and in the library."