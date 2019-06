How Did The Rainbow Become A Symbol Of Gay Pride?

Eventually, turquoise and pink were cut from the rainbow. Pink dye was too rare and expensive for flag manufacturers to use and the committee organising the 1979 Gay Freedom Day Parade wanted to fly the flag in two halves down the street in San Francisco so they cut turquoise so that the flag had an even number of colours. It was this new six-colour version that really took off. Eventually, the six-colour rainbow was made into bumper stickers, key chains, coffee mugs, t-shirts, and more. Yet, Baker never profited from the rainbow-explosion. He never trademarked the design because, according to Baker's tribute at the MoMA, he didn't feel that it truly belonged to him. "Raising it up and seeing it there blowing in the wind for everyone to see. It completely astounded me that people just got it, in an instant like a bolt of lightning — that this was their flag," he said to San Francisco Travel . "It belonged to all of us"