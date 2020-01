I Deleted All My Dating Apps One Year Ago

One year ago this month, I deleted all of my dating apps . No fanfare, no champagne, just me in Target sweatpants propped up on four pillows before bedtime. I never re-downloaded, I never even wanted to — and that’s the truth. After a decade of online dating , removing them from my life completely is one of my greatest accomplishments. Because their spell is very hard to break. Of course it is. Dating apps sell themselves to single women as the place they’ll find their partner. They hold themselves out as the answer to the exhausting question, “where are all the single men?” After 10 years, I finally realised something: Dating apps give me hope, take my time, and never, ever have to deliver