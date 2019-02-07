It’s no secret that we’re living in an age that encourages sexual liberty: "Experiment and explore! Have a one-night stand! Have a more-than-one night stand! Do them! Do you! Do one! Do all!" And yet, an underground group of modern women is navigating a culture obsessed with sex and exploring their sense of self through short- and long-term abstinence. Ahead, we speak to five female twenty-somethings – like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin – who have all chosen to press pause on physical intimacy for different reasons and time periods, in search of the potential soul ties between sexual behaviours and personal identity.
