Why Are We Obsessed With Watching Couples Fix Their Sex Lives On TV?

"I have [noticed] that younger people who I have come across and worked with are far more open. They want to know, they see stuff on social media and they want to discuss it. They’re like, tell me more!" She explains that our generation seems unabashed about approaching sex and relationship trouble head-on, rather than it being "something that we’ll brush under the carpet, or just go to Pornhub," like others might’ve defaulted to 20 years ago. And that’s all down to this really open, accessible and intimate context in which we’re growing used to hearing about sex. "Looking at sex in the context of relationships is very healthy as opposed to people rushing off to watch porn secretly and having this idealised versions and visions of what sex looks like or should be like," she explains. "Instead [young people] have got real people talking about real issues in the context of how they got together, what was going well, what went wrong and that’s something I think people need to see more of."