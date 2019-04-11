Sex On The Couch Gets To The Bottom Of Millennials' Love Lives

Eavesdropping on other people's conversations/relationships/sex lives is interesting all on its own of course, but this six-part series zooms in just a little bit further. Whether you like it or not, it will likely make you take stock of how your thought processes or behaviours might be preventing the sex of your dreams. Format-wise, it's not far from Celebs Go Dating – the couples enter the sleek and modern clinic, are greeted by a glamorous receptionist and ushered in for their private sessions with a therapist. But here we get to watch people reveal their most intimate secrets and understand their desires, all while on the brink of a relationship breakdown. Intense, right? You'll be surprised – it might just tell us a bit more about how fragile our generation's attitudes to sex really are.