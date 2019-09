Sex On The Couch Gets To The Bottom Of Millennials' Love Lives

Truth be told, I was most surprised by the ages of the couples who had opted for some external help. So used to the pressure of being romantically 'young', and being fed the idea that our 20s and 30s were for wild, fun and adventurous sex at all hours (lol, as if) and the action dies out as we get older, part of me expected to meet different people. Despite my better knowledge, whenever we talk about relationship counselling my mind shoots to scenes of Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones in Hope Springs (a charming film for a hungover Sunday afternoon, by the way). Seeking help for that sort of thing beyond the realm of Netflix's Sex Education has often been reserved in my mind for an older generation who have touched there, banged that and come out the other end without anything more to explore sexually. But it's not. Sexual hiccups and hurdles know no bounds, and they far from have an age limit.