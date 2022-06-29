I Have An STI & Still Have Casual Sex. Here’s How

Seeking professional advice is a good idea, too. "Coming to a sexual health clinic with your partner can help you both get the facts that you need," says Crossman. It isn’t easy but it has its positives. Lia*, who is 26 and used to have HPV that caused genital warts, struggled with disclosure but now believes that it’s a "good test to judge someone’s character", while Cara says that her sex life has improved post-diagnosis because she can tell who truly cares about her. Crossman agrees with this point of view. "Although disclosing something so personal is very vulnerable, if your partner is understanding then that is a good sign that they see you as a whole person, with all the complexities that we all have as human beings." When you share your condition, you might come across judgemental people but it speaks volumes about them, not you, and often comes from a lack of education.