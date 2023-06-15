Should I Tell My New Partner I Have HPV?

Once the timer beeps and you've had a chance to feel your feelings, ask yourself: What is the very worst possibility of what might happen? You share with them that you tested positive for HPV, and they yell and scream and say they liked you, but now that they know you have this (incredibly common) diagnosis, they're through? And the deepest fear of all might be that their reaction will show you more about who they are, shattering the illusion of a perfect match. When we push to the very end of our fear spirals, sometimes the path can become nearly unrecognisable. If you know this person and you can’t actually imagine them having a negative reaction that would have you think differently of them, trust that. Bring yourself back to the facts. We often follow the fear and shame and many people stop with them, but it's important to root yourself in what you know for certain.