The only real way to tell that you have trichomoniasis versus a vaginal infection is to get tested, Dr. White says. "Luckily, it's very easy to diagnose," she says. A doctor will swab the walls of your vagina and look for the parasite under a microscope. (Sometimes, trich is diagnosed during a pap smear, but Dr. White suggests getting retested if that's the case. "A pap smear is looking for precancerous cells; that's its main mission in life," she says. "When it picks up on anything else along the way we take it with a grain of salt.") Doctors don't always include trich when testing for STIs, so it's important to bring it up to your doctor if you're concerned, she says.