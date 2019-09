If you have these symptoms, it's natural to try to self-treat to avoid the inconvenience of going to the doctor. But trying to solve your vaginal infection on your own will only delay the treatment process, Dr. White says. Think about it: If you don't know what you have, then how can you expect to treat it? "I know getting to the doctor's office is a complete pain, really I do," Dr. White says. "But in an ideal world, [you should] come see a gynaecologist." That said, if you're on the fence about whether or not you need to see a doctor, Dr. White suggests giving it about three days to see if your symptoms go away. If you don't feel better by then, go see a healthcare provider for sure.