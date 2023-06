Should I Tell My New Partner I Have HPV?

Shame can be a huge disconnector from being healthy in relationships to others, romantic or not. So to battle that shame, I want to help you shift from “What will she think about me?” to “How do I want to be with people as I move in the world?” You mentioned that you are white and your partner is a person of color. So much choice is lost as a person of color in the medical system, which it sounds like you have already begun to acknowledge. Say your partner identifies as a queer Black or trans woman. You're taking away her choice with her body to know what she is being exposed to, which is actually doing a lot more potential harm to her mental health and feeling of freedom than their potential HPV exposure. Giving her the choice with her body could build a deep connection in your relationship, and simply help them feel more comfortable with you. As the person with more social power being part of the dominate culture, you sharing makes it so you are not holding on to information or making choices for your partner that are motivated by your own self-protection. You could even ask if you they want support or company if they want to get tested (I also recommend coming to them with some information from your OB-GYN or the CDC as you share this with them). A lot is unknown and has potentially not been talked about in terms of your sexual health history and it would be nice if you are the one to start these important conversations.