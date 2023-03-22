I Shouldn’t Have To Lower My Standards To Find Love… Right?

As you are leaning into all this newness and perhaps you feel more open to who you are dating, I want to encourage you to go on more second dates — even if someone doesn’t check all the boxes, maybe they did have you laughing a little. Just try again. In moving past the first date to the second, we can start to understand how we actually feel being around someone. We are so trained to look for the negative that we often miss out on many positive things, and on the first date, we are often preoccupied with knowing if we feel a spark. Ury explains that an initial spark feeling typically is not an indicator of a satisfying long-term relationship. This is why it's important to focus more on how you feel — after all, you know yourself, not them (yet). As you embark on your second dates, I challenge you to just ask questions, share about yourself, and see what happens. You can come back to your list later, but just be in the moment.