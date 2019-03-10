We got home and spent the night arguing – hours of awful rowing about everything. At one point, he said he only married me because he felt our friends had expected it of him. That he was peer-pressured into marrying me. This wasn't true – our friends loved us as a couple, but they honestly didn't care if we were married or not. I must have fallen asleep at some point but the argument carried on the next morning. He said he needed to leave, needed some space. I don't know where he went. I sensed it was the beginning of the end. It was – but it took a long time to end. He said he needed time to think about himself and I'd just have to wait while he worked it through. He wanted to see a therapist, so I paid for one. At the end of every session, he liked to tell me his therapist thought our marriage was over.