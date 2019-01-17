How To Tackle Loneliness If You're LGBTQIA+

“A lot of our clients feel that as they have aged, they have been pushed to the wayside," Katharine says. "Between them they have an incredible pool of experience, skills and wisdom, but instead of being valued they feel overlooked or patronised. The LGBTQ community has lost many of our queer spaces over the past few years and older LGBTQ people are telling me that they don't know where they can meet people. There is a lot of disconnectedness and loneliness. And it's only since I started running this project that I have really realised just how inaccessible much of London is. The toilets of restaurants and cafés are often upstairs or downstairs and the music playing is so loud that those who are hard of hearing have no chance of making conversation. This sends a clear message to people that their needs have not been considered. We are gathering people's stories to raise awareness of this issue, and we want to change public perceptions of ageing through a wallpaper art installation which will be displayed at the Hackney Museum during LGBT History Month.”