I Contracted Herpes At Uni. Here’s How I Coped

There are, of course, days when I hate having herpes. This is usually during an outbreak or when I’m so horny that I really don’t want to have the extra consideration of whether someone will judge me when I disclose to them. In some ways I am still disappointed about not being able to have sex as often as I’d like to, or at least having the option to sleep with more people, but I frequently surprise myself by realising that those people and situations are simply not worth it for me anymore. Not only will they be wholly sexually unsatisfying but I’ll leave feeling judged or shamed or disrespected, which is something I really don’t need from anyone – particularly not someone I’m considering sleeping with. I put myself through enough grief in those initial weeks to make up for a lifetime of potentially unfulfilling and disrespectful sexual interactions.