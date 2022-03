I Contracted Herpes At Uni. Here’s How I Coped

This stigma is what worried me the most because I thought I knew how people would react when I told them I have herpes. Reddit is full of stories from people with herpes who have satisfactory sex lives – through them I learned the ethics (and dramatics) of disclosing. Most people are in agreement that if you’re not legally obliged to disclose your herpes status to a potential sexual partner in the country you’re in, then you’re definitely morally obliged to do so. I knew I agreed with this sentiment but when I began to imagine disclosing to people I’d previously slept with, I could only imagine that this interaction would lead to rejection. What’s more, despite feeling more in control of my body and emotions than I initially had when I found out I have herpes, I couldn’t imagine myself actually saying the words "I have herpes" to someone I wanted to, or was about to, have sex with without breaking down in tears. I practised disclosing to people in my head and out loud in my empty bedroom until, in a strange form of manifestation , I felt I would be able to tell someone confidently that I have herpes and be mentally prepared for rejection.