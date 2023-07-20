You’ve Heard Of The Madonna-Whore Complex, But Do You Really Know What It Means?

As Dober points out, this complex has evolved since Freud's time and the Madonna-Mistress complex can certainly apply across all genders, though it does remain prevalent among men towards women due to its inherently misogynistic nature. And whilst we generally as a society have made great strides in being able to appreciate women for their multifacetedness, the Madonna-Whore complex can still show up (thanks to years of misogynistic messaging) in people's ways of thinking and subsequently, in their relationships and sex lives.