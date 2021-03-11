In Pictures: 6 Months With Sheffield’s Sex Workers

For Miles, the safety of women, however they choose to make money, is at the heart of the issue. "We live in a system of patriarchy and in all, it is a broken system, but the women I’ve met while working on this project are using this misogynist system to pay themselves and they feel empowered to do this," Miles says. "My work at City Sauna has made me question whether it is right to criminalise sex workers who work together but allow people to work alone; it feels that the safety of the women has not been considered. The laws are not on the side of the sex worker, and in the case of a place like City Sauna, they cannot reach out to the police if they are in any form of difficulty, because it’s not technically legal. Therefore sex work needs to be decriminalised for sex workers to work safely together and support each other," she says. "People need to view sex work in a way that keeps the sex worker safe and doesn’t work against them." For her, this project was an important way of giving voice to these women, normalising their lived experiences and allowing a space for the conversation to unfold on their terms.