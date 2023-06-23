We’re not saying that romantic relationships are bad — they’re great. But in Sex and the City and And Just Like That, they’re just not the point. Rather, friendship has always been at the core of the show and the real love story. For a show seemingly all about sex, viewers have watched Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha hustle in the big city to make it in their careers, navigate the complex friendship dynamics that come with being in your 30s, and figuring yourself out when everyone around you is getting married and having kids and you can’t even get a text back — or in the mid-90s, a page. Sex, and by extension romantic relationships, were always a bit of an aside or a funny anecdote to subtly teach the foursome, and by extension us, more about themselves and their friendships. Men come and go, spend the night, or snore loudly beside Charlotte, but what remains are the women and their own individual stories.