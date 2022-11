I Have Herpes, And Here’s How It Has Affected My Dating Life

Meeting someone amazing who saw my herpes as a dealbreaker stung a little extra because I truly prided myself on the confidence and knowledge with which I disclosed to potential partners. Once I received my diagnosis, I equipped myself with all the facts and statistics. I also made sure to disclose in a way that didn’t make it seem like this big, scary thing — because it’s not. The fact that, globally, 80% of people under the age of 50 have either HSV-1 or HSV-2 (and many people will never know that they have it) proves that it’s not some terrifying condition. That being said, there are still plenty of people out there who only know of the myths and misunderstandings about herpes: that it’s uncommon, that it’s only transmitted when you have a lot of partners in a short amount of time, that you always get it when you have sex with someone who has it, etc. For those of us who live with herpes, these falsehoods perpetuate the stigma and make it that much harder for us to have open conversations about it.