The Women Who Decided They Don’t Want Children During The Pandemic

When we were first told to lock down , stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives, many joked that 2020 would be the year of the Christmas Day baby . A few weeks of being unable to go to the pub or out shopping would surely mean that couples stuck at home together would make their own entertainment. Nine months on from Boris Johnson’s 23rd March announcement, when we imagined the coronavirus pandemic would be far behind us, we would see its legacy: a COVID-19 baby boom.