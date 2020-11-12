Of course, no one is ever the perfect model for any ideal, and I learned quickly that motherhood was stressful as hell. And when it came to being the kind of mom I wanted to be, I needed to find ways of managing that stress. So, I took up running as a sport when my son was a few months old, borrowing a jogging stroller from a friend so he could come with me. For my dissertation research, I started to get very interested in personal stories about self-care and fitness. Learning to love exercise was something I didn’t think was possible for me, but motherhood forced me to let go of the idea that I knew what was possible in my life at all. I embraced new “wellness” practices like yoga, weightlifting, and cooking. When I took a full-time job at a local university, my husband and I could afford childcare on our combined incomes — a huge privilege in our lives — which meant I had the time and the space to go to the gym and journal in coffee shops to relieve stress.