The Complex Reasons Young Women Are Watching More Porn In Lockdown

As the debate rages on as to how to make porn more ethical, perhaps we need to consider how ethically we want to treat ourselves, too. Is it really good for us to consume something that makes us feel messed up? Can we work out what we want from sex without using porn? Charlene says that porn literacy helps us to understand not only what the porn we’re watching might mean for our real life but how our real life plays into what we want to watch and how often. We must, she concludes, be mindful of what we’re watching. "If you find you’re watching a lot of porn and didn’t before, it’s about exploring what you did do before and how you got to where you are today."