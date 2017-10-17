You’ve said that “porn is today’s sex education,” and as a mother of two girls, I find that really scary. What do you think parents can do to counter the dark, aggressive porn that our kids may see online?

“First we need to acknowledge that it exists. Then, we start speaking our opinion about it. We have to criticize it openly, just as we criticize other parts of society. Parents can go online and check out PornHub, RedTube, whatever, and see for themselves. Myself, I feel they’re using a horrible, misogynistic, racist language. They have offensive ads popping up about teen girls, ‘sluts,’ the very limits of what should be legal. It’s disgusting, the way they fetishize teens. We wouldn’t permit it in any other industry. The main problem is how they are using female bodies to satisfy others. And these others are men. Most people who make adult entertainment are very…basic people. I don’t know how to say this in a good way —”