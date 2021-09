What Is Weaponised Incompetence, The Slow Burn Relationship Killer?

This dawned on me after watching TikTok videos of wives making fun of their husbands’ inability to do simple tasks, and the degree to which they have to handhold them. Like the woman who created a detailed A4 shopping list complete with photos of grocery products and what aisle number they were found in (as well as a hand-drawn map of the store), or the woman who is caring for her two young children while her partner “comes downstairs at 11am after sleeping in, sitting on the toilet for 45 min[utes], shaving and taking a long hot shower”. The truth is that this is all learned behaviour.