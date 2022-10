My Ex Stalked Me & Shared My Naked Photos. Non-Monogamy Helped Me Heal

This was all especially difficult to process growing up in a world where sex and shame go hand-in-hand. In my Cuban-American, Christian home, I was raised to believe sex was only for marriage. I was committed to this ideology. I was a preteen in the height of purity culture of the 2000s when purity rings were the thing (mine was a thin silver band with the engraving True Love Waits) and pop culture was obsessed with the virginities of teens like Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers . I was in middle school when High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens’ nude photos were leaked, and she made a public apology for it. Back then, in 2007, it made sense to me. It was considered a sex scandal that Hudgens took part in, instead of a horrible violation — a crime — that had happened to her. Meanwhile, I was eating up the problematic ideas that Disney royalty was feeding me. Hooking up needed to be "special," I believed then. Although I eventually had sex with my first boyfriend, I didn’t “get” the point of casual sex… until I did.