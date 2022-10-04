My Ex Stalked Me & Shared My Naked Photos. Non-Monogamy Helped Me Heal

Even as I’ve learned, accepted, and embraced these parts of myself, I’ve had to grapple with the lingering idea that my sexuality and identity will always be tied to what my ex did to me. This is common for trauma survivors. We often wonder: Am I "this way" because that’s who I really am, or is it because the trauma changed me? This can get even more complex in a world where our sexuality is constantly weaponized against us and used to shame us into silence. But we’re all a product of our genetics and our experiences, and I've found the best we can do is live as authentically as we can — and learn what that means for us.