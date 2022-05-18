Am I Doomed To Catch Feelings In Casual Relationships?

“I learned that it’s the potential for something great that can be so hard to let go of,” Deline says. “When you date a guy and get to know him, you see all his flaws and things fizzle out naturally — you get to see firsthand why it didn’t work. But when things end before they’re even allowed to begin, you just get this idealised version of him in your head and an idealised version of a future you feel like you’re being denied. Even though it’s not based on reality, you’ll never know, which is why it’s so hard to let go.”