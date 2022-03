Love Is In The Airwaves: The 10 Best Dating Apps In Australia

Hinge is quickly becoming the default dating app for young people in Australia. While Bumble and Tinder are arguably photo-first, Hinge prioritises the whole profile. Each user needs to add a minimum of six photos and answer three question prompts of their choosing, creating an experience where you really get to know a person before you make a decision.Hinge doesn't operate on swipes — if you're into someone, you leave a like or comment — and they'll reach out if they like you too. There's little anonymity, but that makes it much more of an intentional dating experience. The Hinge algorithm is also quite clever — in my experience, I've found people on here to be much more my 'type' and have a lot more substance than people on other apps. That being said, as everything is more deliberate, matches are harder to come by.