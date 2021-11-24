I May Never Find Love — & That Has To Be Okay

This got me wondering: What would my life look like if I didn’t find love? I could split my time between New York and Europe, like I have always dreamed of, without having to worry about a significant other back home. While having a family is something that I’ve always wanted, there’s nothing stopping me from having a baby on my own — whether through a pregnancy of my own or adoption. If I decide not to have kids, I could be, as my brother once suggested, a rich, stylish aunt who travels the world. And just because I’d never get married doesn’t mean I won’t have love in my life. I have my family — and for the other kind of love, I’d have an entire world full of men to spend my life with. (I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shout-out to Rebecca Traister and Kate Bolick here. Their books,

and

, respectively, really changed the national conversation around single women and forced me to realise that being alone didn’t mean my life was over.)