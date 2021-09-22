With that in mind, we got Laura Ahrens of Ahrens Yoga to show us a few key yoga moves that are great for anyone who's just starting out. These poses are best done in order, but you're welcome to mix it up once you get the hang of them. Doing five of these moves for just 10 minutes in the morning (holding each for 30 seconds to a minute and breathing) can work wonders for your stress levels, strength, and flexibility.