The main one – and this is revolutionary to people who date too – is you can walk out of the encounter at any point with no awkwardness. Not only did I not have to stick to a time, but I also didn’t have to think up an excuse. I could just disentangle myself from all the limbs and step out and they’d just rearrange and keep going without me. I could go get a glass of water, or lie down and touch myself while I watched others, or join a different pairing that had looked appealing from across the other side of the room.