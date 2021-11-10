After Coming Out As Non-Binary, I Found Strength In Being Single

There are certainly many benefits to being in a relationship, and I haven’t always felt great about being single. But I know deep down that I need to be single to explore my truth, and simply to experience it as a state of existence after jumping from one relationship to another for so long; I need to sit with myself and work on just being. I’d come to rely on validation from another person to feel worthy, and I’m using this time to focus on myself and remind myself that I am a complete being in my own right.