Your Horoscope This Week: February 8 To 14
Cosmic beings, this week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, a liminal checkpoint between what has already climaxed and what is about to be reborn. Last quarter moons are not about manifesting or initiating, they’re about editing. This one asks us to release what the Leo Full Moon revealed is no longer sustainable, especially around power, control, emotional attachments, and unspoken resentments. You may encounter small speed bumps, emotional flare-ups, or moments of resistance. Instead of pushing through, pause and ask yourself: What am I being asked to let go of so I don’t carry it into the eclipse? Scorpio energy reminds us that release is rarely neat, but it is necessary.
Midweek, the emotional tone softens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, a placement where Venus feels especially at home. Under this transit, compassion rises and defensiveness melts. With Mercury already in Pisces, conversations become more heart-centered, intuitive, and emotionally nuanced. This is a powerful week for forgiveness, creative expression, spiritual connection, and choosing love over fear, not in a bypassing way, but in a grounded, human one. As Pluto continues its work in Aquarius, reshaping collective systems and futures, Venus in Pisces reminds us that revolution without tenderness is unsustainable.
The emotional and spiritual weight of the week peaks on February 13th, when Saturn leaves Pisces and enters Aries, closing a chapter that began in March 2023. Cosmic beings, give yourselves credit. Saturn in Pisces asked for surrender, boundary repair, grief work, and deep spiritual accountability. Its exit may bring relief, but also unexpected emotion. This is the final full week of the Year of the Snake, and grief can surface alongside excitement.
Saturn in Aries begins a brand-new 29-year cycle at the very start of the zodiac, but this is not a race. With Mercury approaching its retrograde shadow and eclipse season arriving next week, this remains an in-between time. The momentum is real, but so is the need for gentleness. Trust that the tides are turning. You’re allowed to move forward slowly, intentionally, and with love for both yourself and the collective you’re helping to shape.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, activating your sector of intimacy, shared resources, emotional debts, and energetic entanglements. For you, this is a clearing moment. Something tied to money, power dynamics, trust, or emotional obligation is ready to be released. You may realize you’ve been carrying responsibility that isn’t actually yours, or holding on out of loyalty rather than alignment. The discomfort here is real, but so is the relief. This is about lightening your load before the eclipse ahead, not pushing through out of pride.
On February 10th, Venus enters Pisces, joining Mercury in your spirituality, rest, and closure sector. This is a softer, quieter shift that asks you to slow your pace emotionally, even if your external life feels busy. You may feel more reflective, nostalgic, or open-hearted than usual. Old feelings, dreams, or memories can resurface, not to distract you, but to be integrated. This is a beautiful time for forgiveness, creative flow, and releasing what you no longer need to carry into your next chapter. You don’t have to fix everything this week. Some things resolve through compassion, not effort.
The major moment arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters your sign, beginning a brand-new 29-year cycle for Saturn and a defining chapter for you. Having Saturn in your sign is not always easy. It brings accountability, responsibility, and a mirror that asks you to take yourself seriously. You may feel more visible, more scrutinized, or more aware of the weight of your choices. But here’s the balance: Neptune is also in your sign, softening Saturn’s edges with vision, faith, and imagination. This combination asks you to build your dreams in real time. The spotlight is on you now, yes, but this is not about perfection. It’s about integrity. With great power comes great responsibility, and this week reminds you that you’re more than capable of rising to both.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready for a more social, emotionally open week than you’re used to? The energy shifts fast, starting with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, which activates your partnership and one-on-one relationship sector. This is a release point around dynamics that feel intense, imbalanced, or emotionally draining. A pattern in a close relationship may become impossible to ignore, not to provoke drama, but to help you reset boundaries. The invitation is to let go of power struggles and choose honesty over control. What you release now creates space for healthier connections moving forward. Midweek, the tone softens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in your friendship, community, and technology sector. This is a beautiful shift for you.
Conversations feel warmer, connections more compassionate, and social interactions less transactional. You may feel drawn to collaborate, reconnect with friends, or show up more authentically online. Creativity flows more easily when you’re surrounded by people who genuinely support you. Just be mindful of over-giving… Pisces energy loves to merge, but your energy is still precious.
The biggest shift of the week arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating your spirituality, healing, and subconscious sector. This begins a longer chapter of inner work, emotional accountability, and spiritual discipline. You may feel called to take your mental health, rest, or healing practices more seriously. While Saturn here can feel heavy at times, remember that Neptune is also in Aries, softening the experience by reminding you that healing doesn’t have to be harsh. This is about building trust with yourself, honoring your intuition, and releasing old fears gently rather than forcefully.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to clean up your schedule and your energy at the same time? The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, activating your work, routines, and well-being sector. This is a checkpoint moment where something about your daily life clearly isn’t working anymore. You may notice burnout creeping in, ineffciencies piling up, or commitments that drain more than they give. Instead of pushing harder, this moon asks you to subtract. Let go of habits, tasks, or expectations that don’t actually support your health or focus.
On February 10th, the vibe shifts as Venus enters Pisces, joining Mercury in your career and public image sector. Suddenly, conversations at work feel softer, more emotionally intelligent, and less transactional. This is a great week to lead with empathy, creativity, and intuition rather than trying to logic your way through everything. You may feel more visible professionally or inspired to align your work with something meaningful. Just watch the tendency to overpromise. Pisces energy is generous, but clarity still matters.
The biggest internal shift comes on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating your friendship, community, and long-term goals sector. This begins a period where you’re asked to take your dreams and social connections more seriously. Saturn here can feel like a reality check around who you’re building with and which visions are actually sustainable. Neptune’s presence in Aries softens the edges, reminding you that purpose and imagination can coexist. This is about committing to goals and communities that feel aligned, not just exciting.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, are you ready to get honest about what actually brings you joy versus what just looks good on the surface? The week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, activating your creativity, pleasure, and self-expression sector. This is a release point around old patterns in romance, fun, or creative pursuits that no longer feel nourishing. You may realize that certain ways of seeking validation or distraction aren’t giving you the fulfillment you crave. Letting go here creates space for joy that feels more genuine and less performative.
Midweek, the energy lifts as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in your expansion, travel, and belief sector. This is a beautiful alignment for you, bringing emotional ease, inspiration, and a renewed sense of faith. You may feel called to learn something new, plan a trip, or reconnect with a spiritual practice that grounds you. Conversations feel more hopeful and heart-centered. This is a reminder that growth doesn’t have to be stressful. It can feel gentle and meaningful at the same time.
The most important shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating your career and public life sector. This begins a longer chapter of professional accountability and leadership. You may feel more visible, more responsible, or more aware of expectations placed on you. While Saturn here can feel heavy, remember that Neptune is also in Aries, adding vision, creativity, and compassion to your path. You’re learning how to lead with emotional intelligence. This is not about hardening yourself. It’s about building something meaningful without losing your heart.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to soften without feeling like you’re giving up your power? The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the part of your life connected to home, emotional roots, and private foundations. This is a release moment around family dynamics, living situations, or emotional patterns that have been quietly influencing your decisions. You may feel called to let go of an old story about where you come from or what safety is supposed to look like. It’s not about cutting ties dramatically, it’s about loosening emotional grips that keep you from feeling fully free.
Midweek, the energy deepens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the realm of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional merging. Conversations may turn more vulnerable, and you might feel more open to trust, heal, or share parts of yourself you usually keep guarded. This is a powerful time for emotional honesty, but also for discernment. Compassion doesn’t mean overextending yourself. Let closeness feel mutual, not draining.
The major shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating the area of your life tied to growth, wisdom, and long-term vision. This begins a chapter where your beliefs are tested and refined. Saturn asks you to commit to a philosophy, a path, or a purpose that actually aligns with who you’re becoming. With Neptune also in Aries, imagination and faith soften the weight of responsibility. You’re learning that leadership isn’t just about confidence, it’s about integrity. This week reminds you that expanding your world requires both courage and care.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are you ready to stop explaining yourself and start trusting what you already know? The week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the part of your life connected to communication, thought patterns, and daily exchanges. This is a release moment around how you speak to yourself and others. You may notice mental habits, assumptions, or conversations that feel draining or unnecessary. The invitation is to let go of overthinking and choose clarity over control. Not every thought deserves your attention.
Midweek brings a relational softening as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the zone of partnerships, collaboration, and one-on-one dynamics. This is a heart-opening influence that encourages empathy, compassion, and emotional presence in your closest connections. Conversations may feel more tender or vulnerable, and you may crave emotional attunement over logic. This is beautiful territory for healing, but remember to keep your boundaries intact. Connection doesn’t require self-erasure.
The biggest shift of the week arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating the area of your life tied to intimacy, shared resources, and emotional responsibility. This begins a longer chapter of restructuring how you give, receive, and trust. Saturn asks for honesty and accountability, while Neptune in Aries adds sensitivity and spiritual depth. You’re learning that vulnerability can be intentional, not overwhelming. This week helps you build deeper connections without carrying more than is yours.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to get clear about what you truly value, not just what keeps the peace? The week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the area of your life connected to money, self-worth, and personal resources. This is a release point around financial habits, energetic exchanges, or beliefs about what you deserve. You may realize that something you’ve been tolerating out of comfort or fear is no longer aligned. Letting go here creates space for more intentional stability.
Midweek, the tone softens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the part of your life tied to daily routines, work rhythms, and well-being. This is an invitation to bring more compassion into how you treat yourself day to day. You may feel drawn to slow down, care for your body, or approach work with more heart and less pressure. Productivity looks different under Pisces energy. It’s about flow, not force.
The major shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating your relationship and partnership realm. This begins a longer chapter where commitments, boundaries, and mutual responsibility take center stage. Saturn asks you to be honest about what you want and what you’re willing to build with another person. Neptune’s presence in Aries softens this process, reminding you that love doesn’t have to be rigid to be real. This week sets the tone for more mature, intentional connections moving forward.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready to release the version of yourself that’s been holding it all together a little too tightly? The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in your sign, moving through the core of your identity, body, and emotional truth. This is a powerful shedding moment. You may feel more sensitive, introspective, or aware of patterns you’ve outgrown. Something about how you show up in the world is ready to change, not through force, but through honesty. Let go of the need to control the narrative. What’s real will remain.
Midweek, the energy softens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the area of your life tied to creativity, romance, pleasure, and self-expression. This is a beautiful counterbalance to the intensity you’re feeling. Inspiration flows more easily, and emotional connections feel sweeter and less guarded. You may feel drawn to art, intimacy, or moments of joy that don’t require explanation. Let yourself enjoy this. Healing doesn’t always come from doing the work… sometimes it comes from remembering how to play.
The biggest shift of the week arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating the realm of your life connected to work, health, and daily responsibilities. This begins a longer chapter of learning how to structure your life in a way that actually supports your energy. Saturn asks for discipline and accountability, while Neptune in Aries adds sensitivity and intuition. You’re learning how to work smarter, not harder, and how to honor your limits without guilt. This week reminds you that power doesn’t come from endurance alone, it comes from sustainability.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to slow down just enough to actually hear what your intuition has been trying to tell you? The week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the part of your life tied to rest, closure, and subconscious patterns. This is a behind-the-scenes release moment. You may feel more tired, reflective, or emotionally porous than usual, and that’s not a weakness. It’s information. Let go of habits, expectations, or internal pressure that keep you running on autopilot. This is a reset, not a setback.
Midweek brings a softer, more nurturing tone as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the area of your life connected to home, family, and emotional grounding. You may crave comfort, familiarity, or deeper emotional safety. Conversations with loved ones can feel more tender and healing, and you may feel inspired to make your space feel more like a sanctuary. Just be mindful of nostalgia pulling you backward instead of helping you integrate. Comfort is meant to restore you, not stall you.
The biggest shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating the realm of creativity, joy, romance, and self-expression. This begins a longer chapter of taking what lights you up more seriously. Saturn asks you to commit to your passions, not just chase excitement. Neptune’s presence in Aries keeps the magic alive, reminding you that discipline doesn’t have to kill the fun. This week sets the tone for building a life that feels inspired and sustainable.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you noticing how your definition of success is quietly changing? The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the part of your life connected to friendships, community ties, and long-term aspirations. This is a release moment around social dynamics or goals that no longer feel aligned with who you’re becoming. You may realize that certain group spaces, collaborations, or dreams need updating. Letting go here isn’t a failure, it’s refinement. You’re making room for more meaningful connections and intentions.
Midweek, the energy softens as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the realm of communication, learning, and everyday exchanges. Conversations feel more heartfelt and less transactional, and you may find yourself speaking from intuition rather than strategy. This is a supportive time for writing, teaching, or reconnecting with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. Just be mindful of mixed signals. Clarity still matters, even when compassion leads.
The major shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn, your ruling planet, re-enters Aries, activating the area of your life tied to home, family, and emotional foundations. After years of Saturn pushing you to grow through responsibility and public-facing pressure, this marks a turn inward. You may feel called to restructure your private life, redefine stability, or take emotional boundaries more seriously. With Neptune also in Aries, this process is softened by imagination and sensitivity. You’re learning that true authority comes from being grounded internally, not just accomplished externally.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you ready to get honest about what kind of future you actually want to build, not just talk about? The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, activating the part of your life connected to career, reputation, and long-term direction. This is a release moment around professional expectations, public roles, or ambitions that no longer reflect who you are becoming. You may feel tension between where you’ve been visible and where you actually want to invest your energy. Letting go here isn’t dramatic, it’s strategic. You’re clearing space before a major reset.
Midweek brings a shift in tone as Venus enters Pisces on February 10th, joining Mercury in the realm of money, values, and self-worth. This softens your relationship with security and abundance, encouraging you to lead with intuition rather than anxiety. You may feel more compassionate toward yourself around finances or more open to receiving support. Creative or spiritually aligned income ideas can surface now. Just stay mindful of boundaries. Generosity is beautiful, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of stability.
The biggest shift of the week arrives on February 13th, when Saturn re-enters Aries, activating your communication, mindset, and learning zone. This begins a longer chapter of taking your ideas seriously and committing to your voice. Saturn asks for discipline and follow-through, while Neptune in Aries keeps imagination alive. You’re learning how to turn insight into impact. This week sets the tone for speaking with clarity, intention, and responsibility, knowing that what you say and how you say it carries more weight than before.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you ready to honor how far you’ve come instead of focusing on how much more there is to do? The week opens with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, moving through the area of your life tied to growth, faith, and perspective. This is a release moment around outdated beliefs, limiting narratives, or paths you once thought you had to follow. You may feel called to let go of a version of the future that no longer resonates. Trust that releasing an old vision makes room for something more aligned to take shape.
Midweek brings a beautiful homecoming as Venus enters your sign on February 10th, joining Mercury already there. This softens everything. You’re more magnetic, intuitive, and emotionally open, and others are more receptive to your presence. This is a time for connection, creativity, self-care, and gentle honesty. Just be mindful of over-giving or absorbing other people’s emotions. Compassion is your gift, but boundaries are your anchor.
The biggest energetic shift arrives on February 13th, when Saturn leaves your sign and enters Aries, ending a demanding chapter that began in 2023. This week, you may feel both relief and reflection. Saturn in Aries activates your relationship with money, values, and self-worth, beginning a new phase of building stability from a more empowered place. With Neptune also in Aries, dreaming and doing begin to work together. This week reminds you that softness and strength are not opposites. You’re learning how to build a life that supports both.
